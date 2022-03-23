EDMONDS, Barbara Louise Bigony, passed away March 19, 2022, in her Richmond home at 87. Born in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Dr. John Charlton Bigony and Ruby Gladys Ward Bigony, R.N., Barbara grew up in Hinton, West Virginia and moved to Richmond with her mother and sister after her father passed away on the eve of World War II. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and the Johnston-Willis School of Nursing in 1955. She married John Willis Edmonds III at Second Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Barbara was later baptized in her husband's church, Second Baptist on West Franklin Street and while rearing three sons, served as president of the West End Junior Women's Club and volunteered for the American Red Cross. Her career as a registered nurse included work in the operating room, doctor's office, floor duty and Home Health. She later channeled her organizational enthusiasm and considerable skills in needle arts by joining the Southside Virginia Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild in 1982 and served the chapter as President, Ways and Means Chairman, Education Chairman and Second Vice President for Membership. She served ANG on the national level as Director of Educational Services, member of the Nominating Committee, in the ANG Shop and wrote "Points In Print" for Needle Pointers. Barbara also volunteered for the National Academy of Needle Arts. The Edmonds household became home to numerous family members and friends over the years, where the sole condition asked of household members was to care for this extended family's generations of dogs and cats. Barbara will be remembered for her good nature, delight in company and her company's delight in her. Time only honed her sharp wit; her loved ones will fondly recall her humorous one-liners and the sparkle in her eyes at a good joke. Barbara's most significant contributions remain the generosity, help and care she gladly provided to friends and family over the decades. She was always there for everyone. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; and their youngest son, Meade Spicer Edmonds. She is survived by her sister, Martha Josephine Bigony Briers of Hinton, West Virginia; her son, John Willis Edmonds IV of Milan, Italy; her son, David Charlton Edmonds of St. Louis and his wife, Jean Musial Edmonds; her grandson, Andrew Charlton Edmonds of Austin Texas and his wife, Annie Duggan Edmonds; her great-grandson, Owen Philip Edmonds; two granddaughters, Lindsey Musial Edmonds Sears of Boston, Massachusetts and her husband, Matthew Daniel Sears and Allison Lillian Edmonds of Nashville. The Edmondses thank Ann Reynolds, Linda Coy, Cassandra Wyche, Christina Marchi and Briana Owens-Morrison for their professional, constant and heartfelt care of Barbara in her later years. The family will receive at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, on Friday, March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held in Second Baptist Church's Powell Chapel at Gaskins and River Roads on Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations to Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.