WADE, Barbara "Bobbie", 77, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, departed this life to be with her Lord on September 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Virginia Hall; her sister, Betty Marrin; and the love of her life, Jack Wade. She is survived by her children, Lisa Roy (Rob), Jay Weaver (Lynn); granddaughter, Emily Roy; her nieces and nephew, as well as so many wonderful friends. Bobbie retired from Williams Mullen after 25 years as a legal secretary. She spent her retirement as an avid bowler, rooting for her favorite football team (Washington) and spending time in her yard. Bobbie's infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham. A chapel service will be held at Bliley's - Chippenham at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 followed by a private interment.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.