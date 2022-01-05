Menu
Bernice Seay Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BRYANT, Bernice Seay, of South Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Muma and her husband, Wayne "Butch" Muma Sr.; son, Larry Bryant; grandsons, Wayne Muma Jr. and Jamie Muma and his wife, Phaith; great-grandsons, Caleb, Jonathan, Nathaniel and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 7, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum
10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
