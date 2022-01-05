BRYANT, Bernice Seay, of South Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Muma and her husband, Wayne "Butch" Muma Sr.; son, Larry Bryant; grandsons, Wayne Muma Jr. and Jamie Muma and his wife, Phaith; great-grandsons, Caleb, Jonathan, Nathaniel and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 7, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.