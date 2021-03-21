SCHEFFLER, Betty Jo Badgwell, October 25, 1924 to March 9, 2021.



Betty Jo Badgwell Scheffler, 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Willie Badgwell; and her three brothers, John, Bob and Jim Badgwell; and her beloved husband of 62 years, William D. Scheffler. She is survived by a close-knit family: two loving sons and their wives, Gary D. (Julie) Scheffler of Pawleys lsland, S.C. and Davy W. (Joye) Scheffler of Richmond, Va.; four wonderful grandchildren and spouses, Paul (Amanda) Scheffler, Tracy (Rob) Fink, Jessica (Allison) Stephens and Stephanie Scheffler; and many adored great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was born and raised in Pauls Valley, Okla. In 1943, while taking nurses training in Tulsa, she met, was courted by and married her beloved Bill. After he served in WWII in the Army Air Force as a gunner/pilot, they settled down in Pascagoula and later, Gautier, Miss. Bill became first mayor of Gautier and Betty became the first "First Lady."



She was a graduate of Perkinson College (MS) with honors in nursing. Betty worked as a registered nurse at Singing River Hospital and First Aid Nurse at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula and the International Paper Co. in Moss Point. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Pascagoula, the Gautier Garden Club, the First Baptist Church of Gautier, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club of Richmond, the Amateur Radio Club of America, American Nurses Assoc., was a member of the Burkwood Tennis and Fitness Club and Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville.



She liked to paint, travel, dance and read. She loved animals and people and easily made friends with her terrific sense of humor (often self-deprecating). Betty told wonderful stories and had an uncanny memory.



She lived her last several years in Mechanicsville, Va. The most important things in her life were God and family. A memorial service will be held at Cool Spring Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 30, at 1:30 pm. Another memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gautier on Saturday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.