HECKSTALL, Mrs. Beverly, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life September 29, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Austin King; one daughter, Donyell "Kim" Heckstall (Shantel Parker); one son, Shawn Heckstall (Alita); 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Johnson and Thelma Holloway; two brothers, Harry Heckstall and Larry Heckstall; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Mildred Heckstall; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Heckstall can be viewed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Dr. Robert Winfree officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday.