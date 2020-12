JOYNER, Bobbie, 58, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Gooch; and is survived by her husband of 36 years, Warren; three children, Timothy (Katie), Aubrey and Rebekah Joyner; three grandchildren, Nora, Owen and Sam Joyner; father, Walter Gooch; three sisters, Marie Pace, Jamie Coleman (Timothy) and Sarah Tyner (Graham); aunt, Jackie Crew; several nieces and nephews as well as her "adopted kids." A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220. bennettfuneralhomes.com