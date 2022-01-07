TAYLOR, Brenda Fauntleroy, departed this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born November 27, 1941, in Newport News, Va., and was preceded in death by her parents, Carl N. Fauntleroy Sr. and Mary Alean Fauntleroy; brothers, Carl N. Fauntleroy Jr. and Richard Fauntleroy; and husband of 51 years, Alvoston L. Taylor Jr. Brenda was raised and educated in the Hampton, Va. school system and graduated from George P. Phenix High School in 1960. She became a registered nurse in 1964, having attended St. Paul's College, Norfolk State University and Virginia Commonwealth University-Medical College of Virginia. She began her career at MCV Hospital in the pediatric unit then transferred to the OB-GYN unit. After four years, she left MCV and started a 32-year career in Community Health at the Instructive Visiting Nurses Association. There, she worked as a visiting nurse, Team Leader, Nursing Supervisor and Hospital Coordinator. She also worked briefly as the Director of Nursing for Assist You, Incorporated. After retiring, she worked part-time several days a week with her primary care physician conducting her normal nursing duties and assisting with health fairs and hypertension and diabetic in-services. Brenda was always very active in her community. She was a longstanding member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church (South Richmond, Va.) and a Trustee Emeritus after serving over 30 years on the Trustee Board as well as serving on various ministries. She was a lifetime member of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., where she served on the local level in Zeta Chapter in various positions and the regional level as Assistant Regional Director and Northeast Regional Director. Brenda was very talented and creative and loved to cook and sew. She also loved to travel and went on many adventures with her family and beloved "Honey," Al. Brenda, "Auntie," was best known for her red lipstick kisses which left a visible expression of her love. She is survived by her dedicated daughter and son-in-love, Alveeta T. and Walker L. Bower; grandchild, Taylor Bower; brother, George Fauntleroy Sr. (Louise); sisters, Vera Alston (Henry) and Almeria Grant (Keith); sisters-in-love, Mary Fauntleroy and Phyllis T. Shelton; brother-in-love, John Darden; family-in-love, Walker M. and Phyllis Bower and Donna Bower; faithful caregiver, Clarisse Carter; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 2600 Gravel Hill Road, Richmond, Va. Pastor Louis G. Jones officiating. Services entrusted to Mimms Funeral Home.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.