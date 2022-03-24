Menu
The Rev. Dr. Bruce Alan Gray
GRAY, The Rev. Dr. Bruce Alan, 81, of Richmond, Va., died March 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Wellington Gray and Dorothy F. Gray; brother, Robert Scott Gray, U.S.A.F., killed while serving as a Security Police Officer in the Philippines; and Bill Eccles, best friend, who was born exactly one week later than Bruce and who remained friends throughout their lives.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Ann Lowther Gray (married in 1962); his children, Susan Ann Townsend-Gray (Christopher Townsend) and Mark Alan Gray (Laura Pope); grandchildren, Dwight Townsend-Gray, Kaitlyn Townsend-Gray (Cody Chambers) and Heather Townsend-Gray; great-granddaughter, Coraline Chambers; his brother, Kenneth Paul Gray; and nieces and nephews, Hillary, Joe and Liz.

Born in Troy, N.Y. on May 17, 1940, Bruce attended Lansingburg High School, Bates College, Syracuse University (B.A.), Episcopal Theological School (M.Div.) and Virginia Theological Seminary (D.Min).

Ordained a Deacon and Priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Albany in 1966, Bruce served parishes in Malone, N.Y.; Albany, N.Y.; Annandale, Va.; Richmond, Va.; and Amelia, Va. He retired as Rector of St. John's Church (Church Hill, Richmond) in 2008, after having served that Historic Parish for 12 years. After retirement, Bruce served as the Interim Rector of St. Philip's Church in Richmond, Va.; Westover Church in Charles City, Va.; Holy Comforter in Richmond, Va.; and Christ Church in Amelia, Va. He also served as Priest Associate at St. Andrew's in Richmond, Va., and as a Regional Dean in the Diocese of Virginia.

Bruce was also in the Fire Department Service, with being a firefighter and Chaplain for Malone Call Firemen; a Chaplain for Albany Fire Department; the Richmond Fire Department for over 20 years; and the New York State Fire Chief's Association. He was also a member and 1st Deputy Chief Chaplain for the New York State Association of Fire Chaplains.

A funeral service will be announced at a later date to be at St. John's Church, 2401 E Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23223. The announcement, as well as a livestream of the service can be found at www.blileys.com. Memorial contributions may be in Bruce's honor to St. John's Church Foundation, Malone Call Firemen, or to the Richmond Fire Department.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
