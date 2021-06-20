Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Ann Sossi Hotchkiss
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA
HOTCHKISS, Carol Ann Sossi, 81, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on June 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 61 years, Gary Dale Hotchkiss. She is survived by her children, Alan, Scott (Klara Glosova) and Kelly; along with four wonderful grandchildren, Hunter and Jack, Sidney and Blake; also her brother, Jerry Krigsholm. Carol was born and raised in Michigan and after marriage, she and Gary moved to Baton Rouge, La., where as a certified braillist she typed for a blind lawyer. Carol lived in Richmond for 40 years. She was born with a servant's heart and was an avid volunteer, lending her help wherever she saw a need. She was an active member of Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She served as Secretary for the Administrative Council, cooked numerous 55-plus luncheons, went on yearly mission trips, was the treasurer of the church and the New Spirit Sunday school class. Carol volunteered at the Hermitage in Richmond, assisting residents with shopping and at the Science Museum of Virginia. Carol's kindness and dedication to her family and church will be missed by the many people she touched through her volunteer work. She also had a passion for world travel, gardening and never met a chocolate eclair she didn't like. Carol expressed a heartfelt thanks to her family and friends for their love, meals, prayers and support. True to her servant's heart, she met our Lord thinking of others. Carol's family and friends will celebrate her life at a memorial service to be held at Ramsey United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to RUMC Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 75655, Richmond, Virginia 23236.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ramsey United Methodist Church
5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Loved you, sadness fills my heart
Patricia Lloyd
Other
February 1, 2022
Gary and family, Carol will be missed by all of us. She keep us organized and laughing all the time.There is a special place in heaven for her. God bless you all.
Shirley Collins
Friend
June 29, 2021
Carol was such a warm, welcoming, generous person. Just the sound of her voice could bring a smile. May you all find comfort in your memories of good times and may God grant you peace.
Linda Lilly
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results