HOTCHKISS, Carol Ann Sossi, 81, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on June 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 61 years, Gary Dale Hotchkiss. She is survived by her children, Alan, Scott (Klara Glosova) and Kelly; along with four wonderful grandchildren, Hunter and Jack, Sidney and Blake; also her brother, Jerry Krigsholm. Carol was born and raised in Michigan and after marriage, she and Gary moved to Baton Rouge, La., where as a certified braillist she typed for a blind lawyer. Carol lived in Richmond for 40 years. She was born with a servant's heart and was an avid volunteer, lending her help wherever she saw a need. She was an active member of Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She served as Secretary for the Administrative Council, cooked numerous 55-plus luncheons, went on yearly mission trips, was the treasurer of the church and the New Spirit Sunday school class. Carol volunteered at the Hermitage in Richmond, assisting residents with shopping and at the Science Museum of Virginia. Carol's kindness and dedication to her family and church will be missed by the many people she touched through her volunteer work. She also had a passion for world travel, gardening and never met a chocolate eclair she didn't like. Carol expressed a heartfelt thanks to her family and friends for their love, meals, prayers and support. True to her servant's heart, she met our Lord thinking of others. Carol's family and friends will celebrate her life at a memorial service to be held at Ramsey United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to RUMC Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 75655, Richmond, Virginia 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.