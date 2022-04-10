Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Carol Brooks Leedes
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
LEEDES, Carol Brooks, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the age of 83.

Carol was born on January 8, 1939, to Dorothy B. and Leo I. Korn in Forest Hills, New York. At 14, she moved to Philadelphia, where later she wed Temple University law student, Gary Charles Leedes. In 1967, she experienced what she called the happiest day of her life when she became a mother to their son, John.

Carol was an avid bridge player and became a "life-master" and a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She loved to play all types of games and was a fierce competitor. She loved telling stories, jokes and with her quick wit, she never missed an opportunity to interject a clever pun into the conversation. Carol had a passion for traveling around the world and always had a trip planned. She traveled to six out of the seven continents and experienced many amazing adventures including spending several summers in Hampstead, England, riding in a hot air balloon over the Rio Grande and riding an elephant in Africa.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; and is survived by her son, John B. Leedes and his wife, Susan M. Leedes; best friends, Dawn Barber and Toni Morton; stepgrandchildren, Sarah and Michael Ferrara, Sam and Brooks Lyddan; and four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Mills, Eloise and Nicolas.

A graveside service for Carol will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2 p.m at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on Woody-Parham website (1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229) for the Leedes family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
