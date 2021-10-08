ALLEN, Charles W., 71, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Allen Sr. and Carleeser E. Allen; sisters, Virginia B. Daniels, Mable L. Allen, Joan Y. Allen and Deborah A. Reaves. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Gloria Jean Nelson; stepdaughters, Felicia King and Tammy Nelson; stepgrandchildren, Jordan Meredith and Dominique King; sisters, Carrie Hopkins, Cindy Allen (Larry) and Sheila Allen; brothers, Robert L. Allen Jr. (Mary) and Richard Allen; aunt, Berta Taylor; brothers-in-law, Major A. Daniels and Spencer Reaves Jr.; close friend, Carl Taylor; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends that are mourning his passing. Charles was a kind, remarkable and caring man who was held in high regard by his clients of C. W. Allen Refuse Service, which he operated for over 40 years before retiring. Services will be private. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.