Charles W. Allen
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
ALLEN, Charles W., 71, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Allen Sr. and Carleeser E. Allen; sisters, Virginia B. Daniels, Mable L. Allen, Joan Y. Allen and Deborah A. Reaves. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Gloria Jean Nelson; stepdaughters, Felicia King and Tammy Nelson; stepgrandchildren, Jordan Meredith and Dominique King; sisters, Carrie Hopkins, Cindy Allen (Larry) and Sheila Allen; brothers, Robert L. Allen Jr. (Mary) and Richard Allen; aunt, Berta Taylor; brothers-in-law, Major A. Daniels and Spencer Reaves Jr.; close friend, Carl Taylor; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends that are mourning his passing. Charles was a kind, remarkable and caring man who was held in high regard by his clients of C. W. Allen Refuse Service, which he operated for over 40 years before retiring. Services will be private. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace my dear brother .Beatrice
Carrie Hopkins
Family
October 9, 2021
Offering my deepest condolences,and praying for comfort and strength to you and your family during this difficult time .
Verna Allen (Peggy)
October 8, 2021
