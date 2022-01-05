ANDERSON, Charles Aubrey, 90, of Amelia, passed away at home on January 1, 2022. Aubrey was the youngest of 13 children born to Ephraim and Ida Mae Hawks Anderson on December 30, 1931. Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, Ephraim and Ida; by his brothers, John "Sonny," William, George, Thomas "Buster," Douglas and Joseph "Joe"; his sisters, Dorothy Woods, Margaret "Kitty" Willing, Elizabeth Morris, Alison Boyles and Ernestine Poore. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Christine Morris Anderson; children, Terri Wood (Tony), Chuck (Lori), Kelly (Angie) and Shane Dowdy (Steve); grandchildren, Leslie Wood, Meredith Boggs (Justin), Erin Curry (Ryan), Jordan Davidson (Ben), Austin and
Vance Anderson, Ryan and Kyle Anderson, Tucker (Annee) Dowdy, Morgan and Dylan Dowdy; great-grandchildren, Jack Boggs, Daniel and Ellia Dowdy; his sister, Shirley Martin; and many nieces and nephews. Aubrey grew up in Amelia County, served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years and returned home to raise a family and start a lumber company with his brothers. Anderson Brothers Lumber Company has been serving the lumber industry for over 65 years. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Amelia Academy Gymnasium, 8741 N Five Forks Road in Amelia. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, at 11 a.m. at Amelia Academy Gymnasium, with interment following in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Amelia Educational Foundation/Amelia Academy at 8741 N Five Forks Road, Amelia Va. 23002. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.