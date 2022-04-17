BURCH, Dr. Charles Dick, III, Charles Dick Burch III, a longtime Richmond pediatrician, died peacefully at the age of 93 on April 13, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick was born in Marion, Virginia and moved to Richmond at an early age where he lived the majority of his life. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1946 and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech) where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. Dick earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) in Richmond where he was also the Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics. In 1955, he married Frances Taliaferro Webb of Bowling Green, Virginia. They spent two years in France where Dick served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Later, he and Frances returned to Richmond, started a family and Dick began his practice as a beloved pediatrician that continued for more than 50 years.



In addition to his work as a pediatrician, Dick volunteered with the Friends of Barnabas, a team of volunteers that travelled to Honduras annually on a mission trip to improve the lives of impoverished children. He was a faithful volunteer at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, specializing in the nurturing of many species of orchids and at the Virginia War Memorial. At Westminster Canterbury, where he and Frances resided, he worked in the gift shop for several years.



Dick was a quiet family man with a wicked sense of humor. He was also an avid woodworker and gardener. He and Frances were married for 66 years and raised three children, David, Carol and John. In addition to being survived by his wife and children; Dick also leaves behind his son-in-law, Dan; daughter-in-law, Joan; and four wonderful grandchildren, Virginia (and husband, Nick), Evan (and wife, Mollie), Alexander and Annie. The family is grateful for the dedicated care and support Dick received from Westminster Canterbury during his final days.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Westminster Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Virginia War Memorial Foundation at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220 or the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.