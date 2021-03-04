Our hearts are sadden and broken over the loss of Tuke and Kayla. They were so full of life and had a bright future ahead of them. They will be missed deeply and forever in our hearts. They are now in heaven together smiling down on us. We the Spurlock family send our deepest condolences and sympathy to you all. We are praying for strength and comfort. We love Y'ALL.

Tanaka, Leslie Spurlock and Family March 4, 2021