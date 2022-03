FLETCHER, Charles H., III, passed unexpectedly on February 23, 2021, at the age of 21 in a tragic car accident in New Kent, Va., along with his girlfriend, Chakayla. He was the former brother of Brandon Farmer, T'Keyah King, Erica and Jeremiah Fletcher and Camille; son of Charles and Ebony (stepmother) Fletcher and Sakeenah Rogers; uncle to Bella Grace; nephew to many aunts and uncles. The wake will be at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 and where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, with interment to follow.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.