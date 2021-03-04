FLETCHER, Charles H., III, passed unexpectedly on February 23, 2021, at the age of 21 in a tragic car accident in New Kent, Va., along with his girlfriend, Chakayla. He was the former brother of Brandon Farmer, T'Keyah King, Erica and Jeremiah Fletcher and Camille; son of Charles and Ebony (stepmother) Fletcher and Sakeenah Rogers; uncle to Bella Grace; nephew to many aunts and uncles. The wake will be at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 and where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, with interment to follow.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
We are still in disbelief. We can't believe you are Kayla are no longer here. Life definitely isn't fair. We ask Why and do not understand Why Y'ALL. It's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't think of Y'ALL and miss Y'ALL tremendously. We love Y'ALL continue to RIH until we all meet again.
Leslie Spurlock
April 17, 2021
Deepest Condolences to the Family , may the Lord continue to comfort your hearts in the days to come and give you peace. We are keeping you all lifted in Prayer.
Elders Rodney & Linda Jones
March 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss will keep your in our prayers
Robert Smith and Family
March 6, 2021
Sorry for your families loss. Tuke was such a sweet young man. It was a pleasure getting to know him. Definitely gonna miss him.
Katina Haves
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry he had to leave at a earlier age keep yall head up it will get better
Nicole Wells
March 6, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the Fletcher Family. God Bless you.
Ruth Garlick
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Fletcher family.
Chandra Robinson
March 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss.Blessings and much love to you and your family.
John Gaines
March 5, 2021
Truly gone too soon. We will miss you deeply. We loved you wholeheartedly. We trust that you are resting in the arms of our Saviour alongside Chakayla Spurlock.
Spencer and Tiffani Fletcher and Family
Family
March 5, 2021
You were such a quiet, polite and special young man. RIP! Love You.
Deborah Boyd
March 4, 2021
Our hearts are sadden and broken over the loss of Tuke and Kayla. They were so full of life and had a bright future ahead of them. They will be missed deeply and forever in our hearts. They are now in heaven together smiling down on us. We the Spurlock family send our deepest condolences and sympathy to you all. We are praying for strength and comfort. We love Y'ALL.