Charles E. Willis III
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
WILLIS, Charles E., III, "Chuck," 90, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021. Born in Toledo, Ohio on March 12, 1931, the family later settled in Richmond, home of his grandparents, where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Randolph-Macon College. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Willis Jr. and Cecile D. Willis; and survived by his wife, Carole P. Willis; his children, Charles E. Willis IV (Tammy), Elizabeth W. Moriarty (Pat) and Catherine H. Willis; granddaughters, Amanda W. Dean (Josh), Courtney L. White (Bobby), Megan M. Ford (Andre), Catherine M. Willis and Kerri K. Banks (Drew); and six great-grandchildren. Chuck worked most of his career in the hotel management field for Richmond Hotels, Inc. He held positions at the Hotel John Marshall, William Byrd Hotel, America House Motor Inn Petersburg, Va. and Best Western Emporia, Va. Chuck was an avid golfer and one of the founding members of Par 3 of the South in the early 1960s, where he enjoyed many rounds with his buddies up to the time it was closed for building development. He later played for many years with the Colonial Heights Senior Golf Association. Fondly called "Paw Paw" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he loved to laugh and enjoy family events, graduations and weddings. We will miss his stories, jokes and family history lessons. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Chesterfield County EMS for their many trips for assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Carole and Family, I just learned of the death of Mr. Willlis. He was my friend and mentor for so many years. It deeply saddens Suzie and me of his loss. Wishing you and his family the deepest condolences. Our Prayers are with you.
David L. Richardson
November 1, 2021
