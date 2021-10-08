CHASE, Christine Marchant, 73, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on October 3, 2021. Chris was a great woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Born May 17, 1948 in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of the late John Roland "Potch" Marchant and the late Lillian Christine Reilly "Lil" Marchant. She leaves behind a loving family that she was very proud of.
Chris was known for her kindness, her smile, her style, warm heart, total coolness and above all, just being a sweet person. She always thought of others first and consistently put herself last. She was a gracious, dignified, selfless, beautiful woman, both inside and out. Chris would even get upset with our father if he didn't thank and speak politely to any folks that assisted them. That's just who she was. Over Chris's lifetime, she filled her days with a wide variety of activities, such as working at the Dandelion in Irvington, attending every sporting event her kids played and playing mahjong with the "ladies." Over the last several years, Chris enjoyed her winters on Hutchinson Island in the Stuart, Fla. community, making new and lasting friendships and memories.
While she did not aspire to have a working career, she did aspire to hold the more important position of wife and mother and was the heart and soul of the Chase family. She also had a calling and talent as an interior decorator, at which she was excellent. Her words of encouragement, wisdom, support and comfort kept us all charted on the right path and gave us something to pass down to future generations. She will be immensely missed and is survived by her husband, Charles Carroll Chase II; children, Marchant "March" Chase, Anne Gilbert "Fan" Chase (Jason); granddaughter, Grey Staton "Greybird" Chase; brother, William Reilly Marchant (Beth); and loving dog, Dylan "Doodle" Chase. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, John Roland Marchant Jr. All who loved her dearly will never forget her grace, beauty, stubbornness, toughness and undying love. Please give generously to www.lungcancerresearch foundation.org
and www.northernneck partnersforpets.org
.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock, Va. at 12 noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021, followed by a reception at 1:30 p.m. at Indian Creek Country Club.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.