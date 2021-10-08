Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine Marchant Chase
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
CHASE, Christine Marchant, 73, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on October 3, 2021. Chris was a great woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Born May 17, 1948 in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of the late John Roland "Potch" Marchant and the late Lillian Christine Reilly "Lil" Marchant. She leaves behind a loving family that she was very proud of.

Chris was known for her kindness, her smile, her style, warm heart, total coolness and above all, just being a sweet person. She always thought of others first and consistently put herself last. She was a gracious, dignified, selfless, beautiful woman, both inside and out. Chris would even get upset with our father if he didn't thank and speak politely to any folks that assisted them. That's just who she was. Over Chris's lifetime, she filled her days with a wide variety of activities, such as working at the Dandelion in Irvington, attending every sporting event her kids played and playing mahjong with the "ladies." Over the last several years, Chris enjoyed her winters on Hutchinson Island in the Stuart, Fla. community, making new and lasting friendships and memories.

While she did not aspire to have a working career, she did aspire to hold the more important position of wife and mother and was the heart and soul of the Chase family. She also had a calling and talent as an interior decorator, at which she was excellent. Her words of encouragement, wisdom, support and comfort kept us all charted on the right path and gave us something to pass down to future generations. She will be immensely missed and is survived by her husband, Charles Carroll Chase II; children, Marchant "March" Chase, Anne Gilbert "Fan" Chase (Jason); granddaughter, Grey Staton "Greybird" Chase; brother, William Reilly Marchant (Beth); and loving dog, Dylan "Doodle" Chase. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, John Roland Marchant Jr. All who loved her dearly will never forget her grace, beauty, stubbornness, toughness and undying love. Please give generously to www.lungcancerresearch foundation.org

and www.northernneck partnersforpets.org.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock, Va. at 12 noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021, followed by a reception at 1:30 p.m. at Indian Creek Country Club.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial Gathering
1:30p.m.
Indian Creek Country Club
VA
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church
Kilmarnock, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Chris was a wonderful person and I feel so privileged to have known her, even for a short time. Chris was one of those people that to meet her is to love her. She is remembered fondly and is dearly missed.
Abby Keller
November 9, 2021
Shirley and I have always thought so highly of Chris and we are so very sad to hear about her passing. Our family's thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sincerely, Jack and Shirley Parker
Jack and Shirley Parker
Friend
October 14, 2021
The Hufford Family
October 14, 2021
So sorry to hear this. She was a wonderful person and will be missed!
Nancy Thorndike
October 9, 2021
So very sorry to hear this.
Martha Diemente Arrington
School
October 8, 2021
Our sympathy and condolences to Charles and the family.
Meade Hufford & Family
Friend
October 8, 2021
We didn't know Chris very well, but when we saw her at the tournament, she was always so friendly. She was a beautiful and gracious lady. We will have fond memories of her. Rest in peace, Chris.
Ginny & Allen Taylor
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results