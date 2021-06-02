LAYNE, Christopher "Chris" J., Sr., reunited with his mother on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Layne. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Amanda "Mandy" Layne; father, Herman J. Layne Jr.; son, Christopher "Jack" Layne Jr.; brother, Andrew S. Layne Sr.; nephew, Andrew "Drew" S. Layne Jr.; stepdaughter, Rebecca O'Neal; and stepson, Evan O'Neal; numerous friends and extended family. He was an avid Redskins fan and especially loved his son. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral ceremony will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Cremation will follow the services. Online condolences at morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.