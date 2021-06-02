Menu
Christopher J. "Chris" Layne Sr.
1974 - 2021
LAYNE, Christopher "Chris" J., Sr., reunited with his mother on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Layne. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Amanda "Mandy" Layne; father, Herman J. Layne Jr.; son, Christopher "Jack" Layne Jr.; brother, Andrew S. Layne Sr.; nephew, Andrew "Drew" S. Layne Jr.; stepdaughter, Rebecca O'Neal; and stepson, Evan O'Neal; numerous friends and extended family. He was an avid Redskins fan and especially loved his son. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral ceremony will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Cremation will follow the services. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry to hear about Chris! Many prayers to you Shea and your family. Love- Kim
Kim Marshall
Family
June 4, 2021
Sending prayers and my deepest sympathies to you all.
Brenda Guffey
Other
June 4, 2021
Peace and Blessings to the family!!
Kina
June 3, 2021
Rest in peace old friend
Jason
June 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 2, 2021
