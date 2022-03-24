THOMAS, Clarence C., Sr., 79, of Richmond, departed this life on March 17, 2022. He is survived by four children, Sharon, Andre (Sandra) and Clarence Thomas Jr. and Tracy Brown (Willie); two sisters, Margaret White (Willie) and Henrietta Gregory; three grandchildren, Willie III and Brittney Brown and Deniesha Thomas; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 (today), at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022.