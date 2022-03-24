Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence C. Thomas Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
Send Flowers
THOMAS, Clarence C., Sr., 79, of Richmond, departed this life on March 17, 2022. He is survived by four children, Sharon, Andre (Sandra) and Clarence Thomas Jr. and Tracy Brown (Willie); two sisters, Margaret White (Willie) and Henrietta Gregory; three grandchildren, Willie III and Brittney Brown and Deniesha Thomas; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 (today), at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.