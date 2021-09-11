WHITAKER, Rev. Dr. Clifton, Jr., of Richmond, Pastor Emeritus of Grayland Baptist Church, died September 10, 2021. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral notice later.
To the family you have my deepest sympathy and condolences. God Bless!
Ann L. Sharpe
September 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rev Dr Grace Tolliver
September 20, 2021
Clifton has and was always an inspiration to me whenever I visited the family home so many years ago, in school, and while serving on the Richmond police force with my cousin. When he became a minister that inspiration became even greater. The city and his earthly family will surely miss him yet all we need do is cast an eye upwards to know that he is ever there still smiling his special smile, watching, and praying.
JUANITA P SACKEY
September 20, 2021
My condolences to Cousins Lola, Gina, Jacci and Joy and family for their loss. While Clifton, Jr (Junie ) was my cousin, he felt more like my big brother and referred to me as his "little brother". He was a pillar in this community and we will greatly miss him.
Carlos and Family
Carlos Fisher and Family
September 19, 2021
We stop by to pay or respect for the life and service given by our Armstrong member. God gave him a spirit of caring ad sharing and he returned that in his lifetime. We pray the family will have peace in this time, trusting in the Lord Dr. Whitaker faithfully served
Armstrong High School Class Members
September 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 19, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family of Your loved one, Reverend Doctor Clifton Whitaker, Emeritus. Such a wonderful and pleasant soul who along with his Deacons helped me many years ago during a severe illness and being in a very lonely and dark place. His prayers, caring conversations and encouragement was so thoughtful and I will always have a special place in my heart for kindness . So Rest in Paradise My Friend.
Cecil Mosby
September 16, 2021
Judy BROWN
September 16, 2021
Our family offers condolences to the Whitaker family over the passing of our friend Junior( Clifton). We pray that God would support you during this time of bereavement. Love, Halstead Howell.
Halstead Howell, MD and family
September 15, 2021
I remember his jokes and smile
Marty
September 14, 2021
I remember his jokes boy could he tell them and his favorite song i loved to him him sing was: i wont complain
Marty
September 14, 2021
My family and I offer our sincere prayers and sympathy to you and your family. Praying that God will give you the strength you need. Rest in the sweet memories that you will always have of your loved one. He knew you loved him!
Calvin and Edna Allen
September 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Jacqueline (waitress from Aunt Sarah's)
Jacqueline Yvonne Smith
September 14, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family. My God keep you and strengthen you during this time difficult time.
Wilma Fleming
September 14, 2021
Meeting and Spending time with him was a necessity in my life.
Lorenzo Terrell
September 13, 2021
Gina my childhood friend my prayers of comfort go up for you and family. Your Dad Rev Whitaker a great man of God. His smile and what he did for my family when my Dad was sick will never be forgotten. May you feel God´s arms of comfort during this time.
Dawn Calhoun
September 13, 2021
RIP Rev Dr Clifton Whittaker Jr.
Donna J Jones
September 12, 2021
To the family you have my deepest sympathy and condolences.
Sylvia Lambert
September 11, 2021
To Gina and family I just want to give my condolences. He's not suffering anymore and that's the real blessing love to you and the family Walt
Walter R Jones iii
September 11, 2021
Blessings to you and your family,Mrs.Whitaker..
Gladys Woodson
September 11, 2021
To Dr. Dolores Whitaker & Family, we, The Williams Family wish to warmly express our sincerest deepest sympathies & heart felt condolences in the passing of your love one. Pastor Emeritus was simply the best. Our family Thanks God for the manys years (HE) allowed Pastor Emeritus to be with us as Pastor. Pastor Emeritus, was a caring, praying & sharing Man of God. He will be missed greatly by us all. We're praying Gods hands of comfort, healing, love, peace & strength will be with each of you during this time of your bereavement. God bless you all. Wey'all. Yours in Christ, Deacon Sheila Williams
Sheila Williams
September 11, 2021
To the family you have my deepest sympathy and condolences. God be with you in your time of sorrow.
Sandra Woodson
September 11, 2021
Sincere Condolences to the Family. Our prayers are extended to You all during this time of sorrow. Your weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Amen.