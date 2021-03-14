Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Clinton Dorr Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DAVIS, Clinton Dorr, age 56, of Midlothian, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Margaret Davis; and a sister, Tina Davis. He is survived by his wife, Monica Davis; two sons, William and Justin Davis; two sisters, Rene Davis and Wendy Davis. Clinton enjoyed hiking, camping, building cars. He was very imaginative and loved spending time with his sons, riding dirt bikes and drag racing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Road. People will need to follow the state guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing. The funeral ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Association for Parks (virginiaparks.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
