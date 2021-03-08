Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Diane Wright Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
MILLER, Cynthia Diane Wright, 64, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin T. and Annie Belle Wright. She is survived by two children, Nadia Mack and April Miller; seven grandchildren, Keyara, Ajauna, LaNiya, Niambia, Essence, Harmoni and only grandson, Norman "Doogie"; five sisters, Jerl Wright Bolling, Sandra Wright, Teresa Wright, Sherry Gomez (Victor) and Kim Wright; three brothers, Gregory Wright, Quinton Wright and Keith Wright; devoted aunt, Lucille Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Prayers and Condolences to the family during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
Gail Jones
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results