MILLER, Cynthia Diane Wright, 64, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin T. and Annie Belle Wright. She is survived by two children, Nadia Mack and April Miller; seven grandchildren, Keyara, Ajauna, LaNiya, Niambia, Essence, Harmoni and only grandson, Norman "Doogie"; five sisters, Jerl Wright Bolling, Sandra Wright, Teresa Wright, Sherry Gomez (Victor) and Kim Wright; three brothers, Gregory Wright, Quinton Wright and Keith Wright; devoted aunt, Lucille Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Interment private.