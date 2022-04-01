Menu
Dana R. Littlefield
LITTLEFIELD, Dana R., 39, of Richmond, Va., lost her long fought battle with cancer on March 27, 2022. Dana is survived by her mother, Rosemary Ross; father, Stephen Littlefield; sister, Darcy Littlefield; Jack Hagen and her fiance', Jonathan Morris and his daughters, Chloe and Piper. Dana faced cancer with strength and dignity that carried until her passing. She will forever be in our hearts. Her legacy of love lives on in her vast family of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.
