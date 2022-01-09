MARIANI, Daniel V., 92, of Cross Ridge, Glen Allen, loyal husband to Irma (Conklin) for 67 years; beloved father of Daniel (Mary), Carol (Steve), Diane, Thomas (Sue) and John (Michelle); grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to six, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022. He was cherished by all who knew him.



Dan was a proud, courageous Korean War Veteran. He was a Bronze Star recipient, recognized for gallantry during ground operations as a signal corps operator.



Dan was a New Yorker by birth and carried his love for the Yankees wherever he lived. During the infancy of the computer industry, he was the Manager of IT at Continental Can Company. Dan was an entrepreneur and committee organizer who held officer posts for the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Dan was known for his kindness and generosity of spirit.



If you were in need, you could always rely on Dan for help. His family and friends were the center of his life, and that family was always expanding. People he hardly knew were touched by his presence.



Funeral Mass will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's memory to VCU Health Pauley Heart Center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.