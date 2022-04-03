Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
David Lee Young
YOUNG, David Lee, 77, of Caroline County and Ashland, Va., passed away surrounded by his family on March 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Independence Christian Church Cemetery, 14023 Independence Road, in Ashland, Va. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100, Richmond, Va. 23230. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
