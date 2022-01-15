Menu
Debra Gaines Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
NELSON, Debra Gaines, departed this life December 15, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Peola L. Gaines; son, Kristofer Gaines; brother, Daniel Gaines (Barbara); three aunts, Reatha Smith, Edith Sherman and Annie Laura Gaines; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 N. 25th St., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of Debra´s passing. Praying for peace and comfort for the family today and the days to come.
Brenda Miles Lewis
School
January 17, 2022
Praying for the family in this time
Faith Jones
January 17, 2022
Debra was a sweetheart MY sincere condolence to the family .
LORETTA MITCHELL
Friend
January 16, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
January 15, 2022
