NELSON, Debra Gaines, departed this life December 15, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Peola L. Gaines; son, Kristofer Gaines; brother, Daniel Gaines (Barbara); three aunts, Reatha Smith, Edith Sherman and Annie Laura Gaines; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2022.