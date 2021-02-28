Menu
Donald A. Pearson
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PEARSON, Donald A., age 63, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. He is survived by four brothers, Bobby M., Haywood L. Jr., Michael R. Sr. (Denise) and a devoted, Melvin Pearson; one uncle, Rev. Dr. Grady Wilson Powell (Bertie); one niece, LaTrelle Layton; five nephews, Demond Hilliard, Elijah Pearson, Raymond Layton Jr. and Michael R. Jr. and Jordan Pearson; a host of cousins, among them a devoted, Ophelia Daniels; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Pearson can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services are private. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
February 28, 2021
