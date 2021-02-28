PEARSON, Donald A., age 63, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. He is survived by four brothers, Bobby M., Haywood L. Jr., Michael R. Sr. (Denise) and a devoted, Melvin Pearson; one uncle, Rev. Dr. Grady Wilson Powell (Bertie); one niece, LaTrelle Layton; five nephews, Demond Hilliard, Elijah Pearson, Raymond Layton Jr. and Michael R. Jr. and Jordan Pearson; a host of cousins, among them a devoted, Ophelia Daniels; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Pearson can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services are private. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.