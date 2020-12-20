KEMPER, Dorothy Lee, 86, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Rev. John W. Kemper; sisters, Lillie (Kemper) Payne and Eulalia (Kemper) French; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She is also survived by three cousins, 11 nieces, seven nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Ms. Kemper retired in 1987 from the federal government, where she had worked for the Department of Defense and the Judiciary Department. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 26, at 2 p.m. at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236. Interment will be held at a later date in the Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Women's Missionary Fellowship of Clover Hill Baptist Church or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.