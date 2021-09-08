BURTON, Elaine Louise, departed this life on September 7, 2021. Elaine was a proud and dedicated member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She recently received the honors of Ruby Member for having served in the sorority over 22 years and Cultured Pearl for over 50 years of membership. Ms. Burton was also an Eastern Star. "Aunt," as she was affectionately called by the family, is survived by a loving brother, Rev. Dr. Edward T. Burton (Barbara) of Roanoke, Va.; a devoted niece, Venice Burton Cheatwood (Charles Sr.) of Henrico, Va.; a great-niece, Chantice Cheatwood of Greensboro, N.C.; and a great-nephew, Charles Cheatwood Jr., also of Greensboro, N.C. Additionally, Ms. Burton is survived by a host of relatives, close sorority sisters and friends of First Baptist Church of South Richmond and St. Peter Baptist Church Senior Ministry of Glen Allen, Va. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.