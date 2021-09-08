Menu
Elaine Louise Burton
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BURTON, Elaine Louise, departed this life on September 7, 2021. Elaine was a proud and dedicated member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She recently received the honors of Ruby Member for having served in the sorority over 22 years and Cultured Pearl for over 50 years of membership. Ms. Burton was also an Eastern Star. "Aunt," as she was affectionately called by the family, is survived by a loving brother, Rev. Dr. Edward T. Burton (Barbara) of Roanoke, Va.; a devoted niece, Venice Burton Cheatwood (Charles Sr.) of Henrico, Va.; a great-niece, Chantice Cheatwood of Greensboro, N.C.; and a great-nephew, Charles Cheatwood Jr., also of Greensboro, N.C. Additionally, Ms. Burton is survived by a host of relatives, close sorority sisters and friends of First Baptist Church of South Richmond and St. Peter Baptist Church Senior Ministry of Glen Allen, Va. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
My deepest condolences to the family. I just learned of her passing.
Willnette Beard
Friend
October 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 10, 2021
