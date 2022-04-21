FORSYTH, Elizabeth "Beth" Hanson, born on January 15, 1957, died of natural causes on April 17, 2022.
Daughter of Tom and Jane Hanson, Beth attended Open High School and later VCU for art school, where she followed her passion for art and friends. Frequently a feature in the "Arts in the Park," she'd showcase and sell all her different crafts. Beth was a beautiful woman who knew the meaning of hard work. From rolling kegs equaling her body weight down the halls of Bogart's to fitting a couch into the back seat of a car, you could always find Beth ready to go. Spending most of her life in Richmond's retail scene, she took true delight in making each person's day brighter.
A lifelong lover of water, her perfect days consisted of being on the Rappahannock, sailing with her father, picking crabs with her friends, spending family vacations with her two sons at the beach and going on motorcycle trips with her lifelong partner, Bobby.
Beth is survived by her sons, Thomas William Hanson and wife, Ellen and Samuel Lewis Forsyth; and sisters Valerie, Mary and Joanie; as well as her father, Tom Hanson.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28 at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond. A reception in the Valentine Hall in Michaux House, next to the church, will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the McShin house (mcshin.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.