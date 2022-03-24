Menu
Elizabeth Broaddus Harris
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
B. W. White Funeral Home
20408 King William Rd.
King William, VA
HARRIS, Mrs. Elizabeth Broaddus, 94, of King William, Va., entered her eternal rest peacefully on March 21, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 27, 1927, to the late Charles Edward Broaddus and the late Clara Bell Dungee Broaddus.

Elizabeth was joined in holy matrimony to the late John Wylie Harris and from that union came six devoted children. She was strong in her faith and dedication to doing God's will. Elizabeth was a true servant to Trinity Baptist Church and the Pamunkey Baptist Association. She was a dedicated school bus driver for King William County Public Schools for 34 years. Elizabeth leaves to cherish in her loving memory six children, Edward Broaddus Sr. (Sharon), Mervin Harris (Louise), Pamela Parson, Joan Lawson (Craig), John Harris (Marci) and William Harris (Charman); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held on Friday, March 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, White's Shop Chapel, 20408 King William Rd., King William, Va. (Route 30). The funeral will be Saturday, March 26 at 12 noon at Trinity Baptist Church in West Point, Va. ***All services must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.***
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B. W. White Funeral Home
20408 King William Rd., King William, VA
Mar
26
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
West Point, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B. W. White Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.