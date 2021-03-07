Menu
Ellen Diane Gentile
GENTILE, Ellen Diane, 82, of Henrico, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Francis G. Gentile. She is survived by children, Ellen Schreiber, Claire Henley, Francis Gentile Jr. and Annette Bonda and husband, Brett; grandchildren, James G. Kibler III, Brooke Calgaard and husband, Nick, George Schreiber, Ashley and Caitlin Henley, Shane Gentile, Aaron and Ethan Bonda; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Reese Calgaard; and sisters, Marilynne Simpson and Barbara Lloyd. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., followed by interment in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Apr
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Rd, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I've know and loved you since you were born. I will miss you. My thoughts, prayers and love to the family. C. Ann
Charlotte Kirchner
Family
April 1, 2021
My sincere condolences on the loss of your mom. I have so many fond memories of her and Doc. Prayers for strength and peace to you all.
ELAINE SHOUDY
March 11, 2021
Annette, sad to hear about your Mom. Hv good memories of her being so nice to Keith.
Peggy Wsimmons
March 7, 2021
