GENTILE, Ellen Diane, 82, of Henrico, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Francis G. Gentile. She is survived by children, Ellen Schreiber, Claire Henley, Francis Gentile Jr. and Annette Bonda and husband, Brett; grandchildren, James G. Kibler III, Brooke Calgaard and husband, Nick, George Schreiber, Ashley and Caitlin Henley, Shane Gentile, Aaron and Ethan Bonda; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Reese Calgaard; and sisters, Marilynne Simpson and Barbara Lloyd. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., followed by interment in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.