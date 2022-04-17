CHAMBLISS, Elsie Rose (Clary), 90, formerly of Victoria, Va., moved into her Heavenly Home on April 15, 2022. Elsie was born on October 8, 1931 to Richard Benjamin Clary and Ocie Bertha Ethel (Baird) Clary in Brunswick County, Virginia and was married to the love of her life, Mason Chambliss, for over 70 years. In addition to her husband and parents; Elsie was predeceased by brothers, Jasper Wayne Clary and Richard Elmo Clary; and sister, Nancy Lee (Clary) Carpenter. Left to cherish her memory are brother, Woody Marshall Clary of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; sisters, Martha Ann (Clary, Brewer) Haithcock, of Gasburg, Va. and Betty Gayle (Clary) Jones of Gasburg, Va.; four children, John (Judy) Chambliss of Roanoke, Perry (Judy) Chambliss of Cumberland, Debra (George) Daniels of Midlothian, Linda Chambliss of Aylett, Va.; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Allen; John M. "Trey" (Melissa) Chambliss III, Mark (Angelina) Chambliss, Rick (Stella) Chambliss, Cameron Chambliss, Jeffrey (Kelly) Daniels and Carrie (Thomas) Mick; and 14 great-grandchildren, Abby Allen, Emily Allen, Noah Chambliss, Savannah Chambliss, Bryce Chambliss, Hannah Lenz-Phillips, Savannah Skeens, Mason Chambliss, Marshall Chambliss, Emmitt Chambliss, Carson Daniels, Coleman Daniels, Colin Daniels and Levi Mick. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Lucy Corr in Chesterfield County for the love, comfort and care that they provided to Mom and Dad. A graveside service for Elsie will be held at Crestview Memorial Park, 18599 Highway One, LaCrosse, Va. at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 10 a.m. until start of services. Funeral arrangements by Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, Va.



