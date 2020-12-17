Menu
Emma Giesela Gerecke Mcdevitt
MCDEVITT, Emma Giesela Gerecke, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. She is survived by her children, Karin Kough, Monica Lipford and Christopher Kough; and grandchildren, Brandon Lipford, Olivia Smith and Hunter Smith. Emma was a talented painter who lived a long and creative life. She will be remembered in colorful family stories too numerous to count. An inurnment service will be held at Washington Memorial Park on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
