THOMAS, Emma J. "Nick" Williams, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She leaves behind seven children, Avis Feggins, Darrell (Alnisa), Charles, Dennis, Calvin and Greggory Thomas (Cynthia) and Lydia Gilliam (Stepney); 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Rogerlean Terrell and Linda Wingfield; other relatives and many friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, June 16, 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m. at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 2311 Ford Ave. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.