Emma J. Williams "Nick" Thomas
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
THOMAS, Emma J. "Nick" Williams, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She leaves behind seven children, Avis Feggins, Darrell (Alnisa), Charles, Dennis, Calvin and Greggory Thomas (Cynthia) and Lydia Gilliam (Stepney); 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Rogerlean Terrell and Linda Wingfield; other relatives and many friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, June 16, 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m. at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 2311 Ford Ave. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Blessed Hope Baptist Church
2311 Ford Ave., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc..
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Miss Emma. When she attended Fourth Baptist Church we always greeted each other and I loved being in the presence of her beautiful smile and her warm embrace. Our loss is truly Heaven´s gain. God bless.
Deaconess S. Annette Meade
June 18, 2021
I will always cherish the times we would chat on her front porch and her beautiful smile! Nick was a kind soul inside & out who took the time for others and it will be hard to drive by her home not seeing her sitting on her front porch and to wave at her! Nick will be missed by everyone she knew and will be truly missed.
Becky Viar
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sending prayers of peace that surpasses all understanding during your time of loss and my sincerest condolences.
Viveca Brown Johnson
Other
June 17, 2021
We send our Love, Prayers and Condolences to the "The Thomas Family.
Calvin and Ramona Taylor
Friend
June 16, 2021
May God bless your family during this time of sorrow memories last forever we carry them in our hearts forever.
Laverne and Harvey McCauley
Friend
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
Avis and Family, My family is sending our condolences to you all in the passing of your beloved mother. She was such a beautiful woman inside and out. Just trust in God and he will see you all through this trying time. God Bless!
Carolyn Lewis-Roney
June 14, 2021
