POPS!... You were an amazing grandpa and great grandpa to our family...You will truly be missed and all the memories we had will forever be cherished... we'll miss EVERYTHING about you...you will forever be in our hearts...thank you for always being you and loving our grandma like you did...you left us too soon but our dear Lord had other plans for you...Tina, Zelda and Roslind and families our condolences to you all...POPS WAS AN AMAZING GUY very funny and loving and kind hearted individual...he was a one of a kind guy...He is Loved by ALL OF US...

ANNALEEN IGNACIO-MCLEAN Family December 8, 2020