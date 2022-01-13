To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms Ernestine My family´s love you so much. We had so many days just laughing and talking and playing cards, she love her family´s. I send my deepest condolences to your family .Knowing that you´re resting in God´s arms should bring some relief to your family´s. Rest in peace my friend.
Carolyn Boyce
Family
January 21, 2022
Earnie, I have many fond memories of you... sitting at Auntie´s kitchen table in Phila simply talking and laughing. I am so glad that God placed you in my life. You were one of the most unassuming people I have known... not taking yourself seriously. Rest my sweet cousin.
Norma Tyler (Baby Norma)
January 20, 2022
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Ms. Ernestine was sweet, loving and always kind every time I seen her. Praying for comfort and strength during this time of bereavement.
Dionne Schoolfield
Friend
January 14, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.