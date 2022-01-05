Menu
Eugene H. "Bubba Gene" Christian Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
CHRISTIAN, Eugene "Bubba Gene" H., Sr., of Richmond, age 84, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23231. Masks are required and please remember to social distance. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Virginia 23150. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My love and blessing to the family, Uncle Eugene you will miss your loving smile and loving ways.
verlinda christian harris
January 6, 2022
