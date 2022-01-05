CHRISTIAN, Eugene "Bubba Gene" H., Sr., of Richmond, age 84, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23231. Masks are required and please remember to social distance. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Virginia 23150. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.