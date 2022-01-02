Menu
Eugene Thomas Rilee Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
RILEE, Eugene Thomas, Jr., 93, of Henrico, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2021. He was the widower of Robb Cromar Rilee, his wife of 67 years. He is survived by four children, Robb Rilee, Tom Rilee (Gail), Ellen R. Mahoney (Bob) and Bruce Rilee (Cheryl); eight grandchildren, Ellis, Rilee, Ryan, Stephen, Rob, Grace Ellen, C.H. and Daniel; and seven great-grandchildren.

Gene was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College. He was Executive Vice President of Southern Adhesives Corporation and ended his professional career as an associate commercial real estate broker with Pollard & Bagby, Inc. Gene served two terms on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, serving twice as Chairman.

Gene was passionate about sports, especially the N.Y. Yankees and the University of Virginia Cavaliers. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Our family invites you to attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23229. We encourage his many friends and associates to share a story with one another in memory of Gene.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about Mr. Riley´s passing. He was kind and good and I loved living across the street from him. My condolences to the whole family.
Cate Simpson
February 17, 2022
Dear Tom and Gail, I'm so sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family. Love, Nonie
Nonie
Family
January 16, 2022
Dear Hellen and family I'm really sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are on my thoughts and prayers.
Yohana Alarcon
January 9, 2022
Dear Ellen & family, We are so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Patti & David Matthews
January 5, 2022
Ellen, my thoughts and sincere condolences to you and your family.
Nanci Bateman
Family
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of Gene´s passing. Wonderful memories of him and Robbie through the Freeman Family.
Lynn Mitchell
Friend
January 3, 2022
My sincere sympathy, Dottie Figg (former neighbor)
Dottie Figg
Other
January 3, 2022
