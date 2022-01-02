RILEE, Eugene Thomas, Jr., 93, of Henrico, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2021. He was the widower of Robb Cromar Rilee, his wife of 67 years. He is survived by four children, Robb Rilee, Tom Rilee (Gail), Ellen R. Mahoney (Bob) and Bruce Rilee (Cheryl); eight grandchildren, Ellis, Rilee, Ryan, Stephen, Rob, Grace Ellen, C.H. and Daniel; and seven great-grandchildren.



Gene was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College. He was Executive Vice President of Southern Adhesives Corporation and ended his professional career as an associate commercial real estate broker with Pollard & Bagby, Inc. Gene served two terms on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, serving twice as Chairman.



Gene was passionate about sports, especially the N.Y. Yankees and the University of Virginia Cavaliers. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.



Our family invites you to attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23229. We encourage his many friends and associates to share a story with one another in memory of Gene.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.