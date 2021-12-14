Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Faye Davis Wilkerson
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
WILKERSON, Faye Davis, 90, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gray Wilkerson; twin sister, Raye D. Powell; and her parents, Dr. Nathaniel H. Davis and Ellen W. Davis. She is survived by a brother, George Davis (Virginia); brother-in-law, Jack N. Powell; and by loving nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was a long-time member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church. She retired as an executive administrative assistant at Home Beneficial Life Insurance. She was a loving and wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private graveside services were held. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22, 2021.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
