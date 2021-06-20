Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francis Anthony Keegan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
KEEGAN, Francis Anthony, 90, of Glen Allen, passed away surrounded by family June 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susan Miller Keegan; son, Tim Keegan; two daughters, Christine Baxter and her husband, Doug; and Lynne Keegan and Ross Perry; two grandchildren, Michael Baxter and Katie McGoff and her husband, Casey. Frank was born July 12, 1930 in Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y. He was a Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and trained at Camp Lejeune. He received a degree in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his law degree from Georgetown Law School. Frank started his own law firm in Washington, D.C. as a patent attorney. He was a member of the Porsche Club First Settlers Region, an avid tennis and pickleball player, a member of the Shady Grove YMCA and a volunteer at the Science Museum of Virginia. A celebration of Frank's life will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Wellesley Community Center, 3601 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, Va. 23233.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wellesley Community Center
3601 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mr. Keegan is one of the most amazing and kind people I have ever met and I am so lucky to have had the opportunity of knowing him for the last 2 1/2 years. I will miss him dearly. Thinking of his family during this hard time. <3
Christine Rose
Friend
June 21, 2021
Frank was a great neighbor. We enjoyed our too infrequent chats. Your family is in our thoughts.
Liz and Jay Lytle
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results