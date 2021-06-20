KEEGAN, Francis Anthony, 90, of Glen Allen, passed away surrounded by family June 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susan Miller Keegan; son, Tim Keegan; two daughters, Christine Baxter and her husband, Doug; and Lynne Keegan and Ross Perry; two grandchildren, Michael Baxter and Katie McGoff and her husband, Casey. Frank was born July 12, 1930 in Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y. He was a Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and trained at Camp Lejeune. He received a degree in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his law degree from Georgetown Law School. Frank started his own law firm in Washington, D.C. as a patent attorney. He was a member of the Porsche Club First Settlers Region, an avid tennis and pickleball player, a member of the Shady Grove YMCA and a volunteer at the Science Museum of Virginia. A celebration of Frank's life will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Wellesley Community Center, 3601 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, Va. 23233.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.