KEEGAN, Francis Anthony, 90, of Glen Allen, passed away surrounded by family June 12, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susan Miller Keegan; son, Tim Keegan; two daughters, Christine Baxter and her husband, Doug; and Lynne Keegan and Ross Perry; two grandchildren, Michael Baxter and Katie McGoff and her husband, Casey. Frank was born July 12, 1930 in Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y. He was a Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and trained at Camp Lejeune. He received a degree in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his law degree from Georgetown Law School. Frank started his own law firm in Washington, D.C. as a patent attorney. He was a member of the Porsche Club First Settlers Region, an avid tennis and pickleball player, a member of the Shady Grove YMCA and a volunteer at the Science Museum of Virginia. A celebration of Frank's life will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Wellesley Community Center, 3601 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, Va. 23233.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
Mr. Keegan is one of the most amazing and kind people I have ever met and I am so lucky to have had the opportunity of knowing him for the last 2 1/2 years. I will miss him dearly. Thinking of his family during this hard time. <3
Christine Rose
Friend
June 21, 2021
Frank was a great neighbor. We enjoyed our too infrequent chats. Your family is in our thoughts.