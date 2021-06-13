KIPP, Frank Edward, Jr., 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born June 8, 1931 in Bronx, N.Y. to the late Frank Edward Kipp Sr. and Edna Haas Kipp. Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carole Hayes Kipp; eight daughters, Marie Thompson (Bret Gentry), Susan Pennino (Mike), Deborah Hill-Rakowski (James), Teresa Mitchell (David Jr.), Pamela S. Edwards, Terrie L. Maxey, Cynthia D. Thompson (Sheldon) and Amy Hayes; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Frank served in the United States Army and was a POW during the Korean War. Frank was a lifetime member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. He was a 32 degree Mason and belonged to the ACCA Temple in Richmond, where he was in the Klownz unit. Frank was also member of Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.