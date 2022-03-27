Menu
Frederick Rudd "Fred" Patteson Jr.
PATTESON, Frederick "Fred" Rudd, Jr., 61, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Fred had spent nearly the last two years living on his "little slice of Heaven." There, he was able to enjoy his favorite things: quality time with family, hunting, fishing and just generally being outdoors. Fred is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 27 years, Beki. The two met at John Tyler Community College, where he worked for over 32 years. The two of them could be found eating lunch together every day up until Beki retired. He is also survived by his parents, Rudd and Gertrude; sons, Thomas (Liz) and Bryan (Ashley); stepchildren, Michael (Amanda) and Emily (Tim); and grandchildren who absolutely adored their "Papa," Hailey, Rosalie, Faye, Delilah, Ava, Jonathan, Joshua and Reagan. He is also survived by his sisters, Debra and Rebecca (Derek); brother, David (Norma); nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own; his very best friend and partner in trouble, Larry (Donna); and his beloved dog, Duke. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date where family and friends can expect what Fred wanted: laughing, dancing and introducing the younger generation to the "Cruddy Ruddy." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
