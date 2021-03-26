Menu
George William Lamb Sr.
ABOUT
Hopewell High School
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
LAMB, George William, Sr., 64, of Chester, Va., died Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of the late Luther Harvey Lamb and Hella Starnitzki Lamb. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harvey Luther Lamb. He is survived by wife of 42 years, Brenda Logan Lamb; children, Hella Grace Williamson (Travis), George William Lamb Jr. (Samantha); grandchildren, Elijah, Eleanor and Henry Williamson; niece, Jodi Abbott (Mark); nephews, Jason Pentecost (Jessica), Spencer Lamb (Victoria), Andrew Lamb (Brittaney); two great-nieces; five great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Tyra Lamb, Sandra Pentecost; and brother-in-law and friend, Wayne Pentecost; along with numerous cousins. George was a 1975 graduate of Hopewell High School and a member of Pi Phi Fraternity. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Hopewell, where he sang in the choir. He was a former member of the Bensley Bermuda Vol. Rescue Squad. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. If unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed; go to jtmorriss.com. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smitty's Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 3443, Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chester Chapel
3050 W, Chester, VA
Mar
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Chester Chapel
3050 W, Chester, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle George was an amazing man and will be so missed. I will miss his sense of humor, the jokes he would tell, his wonderful stories from days gone by, and his love for our family.
Victoria Lamb
March 29, 2021
Very sorry to see this in the paper, and didn't remember Harvey had passed too. George and Harvey were some of my very favorite people in high school. Very kind people who deserved the best, the way they treated others. Their mom was sweet too. I always thought a lot of them, and in our friendships when we spoke there were a lot of smiles. I know both are greatly missed by their families. My heart & prayers go out to you.
Joey Langley, Hopewell
March 27, 2021
To George Lamb Jr. - Sending my sympathy and prayers n the death of your father.
Clissa England
March 26, 2021
Brenda, we are so sorry to learn of George's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts. Mike and Lynn
Mike and Lynn Kaufman
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about George's passing. I am sending prayers to his family. I went to school with George and we were friends on Facebook.
Craig Driver
March 26, 2021
