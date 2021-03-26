LAMB, George William, Sr., 64, of Chester, Va., died Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of the late Luther Harvey Lamb and Hella Starnitzki Lamb. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harvey Luther Lamb. He is survived by wife of 42 years, Brenda Logan Lamb; children, Hella Grace Williamson (Travis), George William Lamb Jr. (Samantha); grandchildren, Elijah, Eleanor and Henry Williamson; niece, Jodi Abbott (Mark); nephews, Jason Pentecost (Jessica), Spencer Lamb (Victoria), Andrew Lamb (Brittaney); two great-nieces; five great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Tyra Lamb, Sandra Pentecost; and brother-in-law and friend, Wayne Pentecost; along with numerous cousins. George was a 1975 graduate of Hopewell High School and a member of Pi Phi Fraternity. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Hopewell, where he sang in the choir. He was a former member of the Bensley Bermuda Vol. Rescue Squad. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. If unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed; go to jtmorriss.com
. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smitty's Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 3443, Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.