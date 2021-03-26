Very sorry to see this in the paper, and didn't remember Harvey had passed too. George and Harvey were some of my very favorite people in high school. Very kind people who deserved the best, the way they treated others. Their mom was sweet too. I always thought a lot of them, and in our friendships when we spoke there were a lot of smiles. I know both are greatly missed by their families. My heart & prayers go out to you.

Joey Langley, Hopewell March 27, 2021