Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Andrew Moore
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
MOORE, George Andrew, 73, of Amelia Court House, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The son of the late Rev. George Henry and Frances Louise Moore, he is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Audrey Gardner Moore; children, Traci Moore (Stan Turner), Amber Stanley (Gus); grandchildren, Jessie Stanley, Donald Collier III (Amanda), Cole Collier (Jenny) and Cassie Collier (Chad); eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Pollard (Gary), Sheila Wilmoth (Dale) and Rev. G. Carlton Moore (Barbara); in-laws, C. Russell Gardner (Martha), Coni G. Hartman and Teresa G. Brissette (Daniel); and numerous loving nieces, nephews and greats. George was a dry wall contractor and loved music, race cars, fishing, bowling and collecting memorabilia. He was a devoted husband, father, grand and great-grand, uncle and friend. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Road, Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Centralia Presbyterian Church
4625 Centralia Road, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.