MOORE, George Andrew, 73, of Amelia Court House, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The son of the late Rev. George Henry and Frances Louise Moore, he is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Audrey Gardner Moore; children, Traci Moore (Stan Turner), Amber Stanley (Gus); grandchildren, Jessie Stanley, Donald Collier III (Amanda), Cole Collier (Jenny) and Cassie Collier (Chad); eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Pollard (Gary), Sheila Wilmoth (Dale) and Rev. G. Carlton Moore (Barbara); in-laws, C. Russell Gardner (Martha), Coni G. Hartman and Teresa G. Brissette (Daniel); and numerous loving nieces, nephews and greats. George was a dry wall contractor and loved music, race cars, fishing, bowling and collecting memorabilia. He was a devoted husband, father, grand and great-grand, uncle and friend. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Road, Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.