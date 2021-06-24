Menu
Georgia B. Freeman
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
FREEMAN, Georgia B., 102, of Ruther Glen, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was the oldest member of Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 25215 Zion Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. followed by a limited attendance funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment, church cemetery. All attendees are required to wear a face mask covering thier nose and mouth. The staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home is serving the family. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church
25215 Zion Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
Jun
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church
25215 Zion Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have wonderful memories of Cousin Georgia's big, welcoming smile! She was a family treasure! I have great childhood memories of going to the huge house while Pee Wee cut daddy's hair. They would always let me swirl around in the BIG barber's chair and give me cookies! A lovely memory. RIP, Cousin Georgia! God bless the family.
Karen Freeman-Moore
Family
July 26, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the family, our heartfelt prayers are with you at this most difficult time. She left a very strong legacy to cherish.


Virgil & Rene’ Derricott

Virgil Derricott
Family
June 26, 2021
May the family find comfort in knowing she is with the lord.
Sending peace, blessings and love to the family during this difficult time.
Lisa Brewster
Friend
June 26, 2021
While Waiting for Thee (Helen Steiner Rice)

Don't weep at my grave,
For I am not there,
I've a date with a butterfly
To dance in the air.

I'll be singing in the sunshine,
Wild and free,
Playing tag with the wind,
While I'm waiting for thee.
Russell & Tami Scott
Friend
June 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you today as you say farewell to a beautiful lady. Ruth and family it was my honor to visit your Mom over the many, many years your late Brother, Pee Wee cut my children's hair. I will always remember the beautiful spirit of your Mother Georgia and also your Grandmother, Miss Rubie. You were blessed beyond measure to have two God fearing women in your life. Many years ago at Oxford your Mom sung a song "In The Land Where We'll Never Grow Old" and it really lingers in my spirit to this day. She is now in that land and she truly will never grow old. Please know that God will give you strength today and for the days to come. Cast your cares on the Lord for He cares for you.
Barbara Rock
Neighbor
June 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Xenia Glover
Friend
June 24, 2021
Prayers and blessings to the family. She was indeed a sweet person.
MaryEllen Woolfolk
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vanessa Jones
Friend
June 23, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Phyllis Lane
Friend
June 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss I will be praying for your family may God bless you in your time of sorrow
Carolyn Robinson
Friend
June 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Laura Freeman
Family
June 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
CATHY HARRIS
June 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Will Miss You Mrs Georgia! Truly an angel On earth❤
Quianna Armstead
Friend
June 21, 2021
