FREEMAN, Georgia B., 102, of Ruther Glen, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was the oldest member of Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 25215 Zion Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. followed by a limited attendance funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment, church cemetery. All attendees are required to wear a face mask covering thier nose and mouth. The staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home is serving the family. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.