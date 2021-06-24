My thoughts and prayers are with you today as you say farewell to a beautiful lady. Ruth and family it was my honor to visit your Mom over the many, many years your late Brother, Pee Wee cut my children's hair. I will always remember the beautiful spirit of your Mother Georgia and also your Grandmother, Miss Rubie. You were blessed beyond measure to have two God fearing women in your life. Many years ago at Oxford your Mom sung a song "In The Land Where We'll Never Grow Old" and it really lingers in my spirit to this day. She is now in that land and she truly will never grow old. Please know that God will give you strength today and for the days to come. Cast your cares on the Lord for He cares for you.

Barbara Rock Neighbor June 26, 2021