Gordon Timothy Reardon Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
REARDON, Gordon Timothy, Sr., "Gordon" or "Tim," went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was devoted to his faith. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis X. "Foxo" Reardon and Carolyn T. Reardon; his brothers, Francis X. Reardon Jr., Joseph "Jerry" J. Reardon, John "Jack" E. Reardon; and his sister, Margaret Ann Latimer. Born in Richmond, Va., on February 12, 1943, Tim attended Benedictine High School and proudly served his country in the Air National Guard and the Reserve of the United States Air Force. He was an exceptionally successful entrepreneur and owned several businesses, most notably Atlantic Contractors Equipment and Supply, Inc. that proudly supported the Richmond Newspapers Marathon, the Richmond Braves and LTS Racing Team. He was active in his community with the Mechanicsville Jaycees and ensured the development of Atlee Recreation Association. He received recognition for his outstanding contributions to the renovation and expansion of the Espigh Family Shelter in Richmond. He was also awarded the Mary Wingfield Scott Award for his renovation of nine properties in the Broad Street Old and Historic District. He is adored by family and friends alike for his kindness, limitless generosity, humility and great sense of humor, and was known for his booming bass voice. He was a devoted father and is survived by his children, Jacquelin "Jackie" A. Reardon, M. Catherine "Cathy" Reardon, Karen E. Reardon and G. Timothy "Tim" Reardon Jr.; and their mother, Marian W. Reardon; and his brothers, Dr. Patrick "Pat" A. Reardon, Michael "Mickey" T. Reardon; and his beloved sister, Rose Mary Cosby; seven grandchildren, Kara, Zachary, Hunter, Xavier, Lizzie, Sophie and Pyper (Ally); and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him so much and will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, Tim would love for contributions to be made in his name to Our Lady of Lourdes, Carrollton, Va., or Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9 at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 10 at Our Lady of Fatima, 5217 Futura Ave., Richmond, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. His children will hold a wake to celebrate their father's life following interment.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
9
Rosary
7:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
10
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Fatima
5217 Futura Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear about Tim, he wa a great person and loved his family. He truly will be missed.
Sam and Emily
September 8, 2021
