Gracie Bell Haden
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
HADEN, Gracie Bell, 81, of Goochland, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021. Gracie was born on March 10, 1940, to her late parents, William and Lottie Thurston. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Smith (Bo); her son, James H. Haden III (Jess); her grandchildren, John Franklin Smith III (Jennifer), Lacy Buchanan (Michael), Brittany LeAnn Smith (Craig), Claire Belle Haden and Dallas Haden; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Buchanan, Aubrey Lynn Smith, Makayla LeAnn Edmonds, Sadie Mae Smith, Dalani Elsie-Sue Edmonds, McKenzie Rae Jones and Colton Lee Edmonds. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 14, 2021, at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va., with interment to follow at Mizpah Christian Church in Goochland, Va.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W, Goochland, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
