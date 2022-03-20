Menu
Harvey J. Grubbs
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
GRUBBS, Harvey J., 74, of Goochland, Va., passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey E. Grubbs and Helen I. Grubbs. He is survived by his son, H. Dale Grubbs; a sister, Mary M. Oliver; and many cousins and friends. Harvey graduated from the University of Richmond and Virginia Polytechnical Institute with a Doctorate in organic/ synthetic chemistry. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and weightlifting. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I had the pleasure of working with Harvey for a few years. He was great to work with and a wonderful person. May he rest in peace.
michael farriss
March 21, 2022
Harvey was a great guy. He was always upbeat and willing to help out during his time in the Philip Morris Leaf Department. It was a pleasure working with him and a honor to know him.
John Atkinson
Work
March 21, 2022
Harvey helped me on several occasions at work. I really appreciated Harvey´s attitude and willingness to assist wherever he could. Very enjoyable to work with and be around.
Ray Snow
Work
March 21, 2022
I have not seen Harvey for a long time, but I miss him so much already. He as a good friend to me. To the family, I am so sorry for your loss. May God cary you through these difficult times and bless you with peace.
Tim Callaham
Friend
March 20, 2022
