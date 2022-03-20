GRUBBS, Harvey J., 74, of Goochland, Va., passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey E. Grubbs and Helen I. Grubbs. He is survived by his son, H. Dale Grubbs; a sister, Mary M. Oliver; and many cousins and friends. Harvey graduated from the University of Richmond and Virginia Polytechnical Institute with a Doctorate in organic/ synthetic chemistry. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and weightlifting. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.