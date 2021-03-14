SUTTER, Howard "Gene" Eugene, Jr., age 78, of Palmyra, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 25, 1942, a son of the late Howard E. Sutter Sr. and the late Della Allsbrook Sutter.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Sutter; and his beloved canine, Sadie.



He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; son, Trey Sutter and his wife, Janine; daughter, Jana Sutter Laskowsky; stepdaughter, Kim Seagraves; grandchildren, Dale, Jordan, Katelyn, Sarah and Allsbrook; and his faithful companion dog, Savanna.



Gene was a graduate of Hewitt Trussville High School and later attended Auburn University. He served many years in the U.S Army National Guard, including one tour in Bosnia. He was a retired corporate pilot for Concrete Pipe & Products.



Gene loved God, country, family and friends. He enjoyed NASCAR and was known as the grill master. He was proud of the log home he built and enjoyed working his land in the country. He was a collector of many, many things. He was looking forward to the return of the hummingbirds.



Per Gene's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Caring for Creatures, 352 Sanctuary Ln., Palmyra, Va. 22963.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.