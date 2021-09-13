Menu
Iris Lee Blathers
BLATHERS, Iris Lee, 81, of Henrico, departed this life September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blathers Sr.; and daughter, Chandra Blathers. Surviving are her children, Licenia Blathers, Yolanda Wood (James), Donald Blathers Jr. (Nicole) and Jasper Blathers (Tiffany); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 14. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Louis Collins officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sep
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Offering Our Deepest Sympathy To The Blathers Family.. We´ve Lost Another Pillar Of Our Apollo Rd Family... We Will Definitely Keep You All In Our Prayers... The Watson Family..
Bridgett Watson
Friend
September 13, 2021
To family and friends you have my condolence and sympathy. So sorry for your loss. May God be with you in your time of grief. God bless all of you.
Sandra Woodson
Friend
September 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 13, 2021
