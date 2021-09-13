BLATHERS, Iris Lee, 81, of Henrico, departed this life September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blathers Sr.; and daughter, Chandra Blathers. Surviving are her children, Licenia Blathers, Yolanda Wood (James), Donald Blathers Jr. (Nicole) and Jasper Blathers (Tiffany); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 14. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Louis Collins officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2021.